White nationalist Richard Spencer punched during interview

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. The Montana-based National Policy Institute, run by Spencer, who popularized the term “alternative right,” is among groups of the white nationalist movement with tax-exempt status. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

White nationalist and alt-right movement founder Richard Spencer was caught off-guard when a protester punched him during an on-the-street interview on Inauguration Day.

According to CNN, Spencer, 38, was speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation when the attack occurred. As he was responding to a question about his Pepe the Frog pin, a protestor dressed in black rushed in, punched Spencer in the face, and ran off.

Spencer took to Twitter to denounce the incident.

Spencer, president of the white nationalist National Policy Institute, made headlines in November at the institute’s annual conference. He declared, "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!" while those in the audience gave a Nazi salute.