White nationalist Richard Spencer kicked out of CPAC

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. —
A staffer working at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday revoked the credentials of prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer after an organizer denounced the so-called alt-right as anti-Semitic, racist and sexist, according to multiple reports.
Dan Schneider, executive director of the American Conservative Union, called the alt-right "sinister" from the CPAC stage. He specifically decried a recent Washington meeting of people who were shown on video extending their arms in the Nazi salute. Spencer spoke at the meeting, according to The Associated Press.
"They despise everything that we believe in," Schneider said.
CPAC spokesman Ian Walters told NBC News that Spencer bought his ticket to get into the conference and that it was refunded after he was asked to leave. He called Spencer's views "repugnant."
Spencer spent almost an hour at CPAC talking to the media and conference attendees. He said he "coined the term" alt-right and was wearing a general admission badge.
Organizers seemed uncomfortable with Spencer's presence on Tuesday morning.
"The 'alt-right' does not have a legitimate voice in the conservative movement," CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp told the Los Angeles Times. He emphasized that no one from the movement was scheduled to speak at CPAC and said he'd "rather (Spencer) not be here."
"Richard Spencer is not on our agenda. We did not invite him," he told the Times. "There's all kinds of people, I suppose, who can buy tickets. We have a constitution. We have laws in this country. And I think it would be better if y'all (journalists) didn't give him attention."
Defiant as he left the conference, Spencer called his ejection "pathetic."
"They threw me out," he said, according to Politico. "I guess they just discovered who I was, because the truth is that people want to talk to me, not to other conservatives."
Thousands of conservatives will descend on the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center outside Washington D.C. to attend CPAC. The conference runs trhough Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}