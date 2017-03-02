Where do members of Congress stand on Jeff Sessions?

Where do congress members stand on Jeff Sessions?

Storified by CMGNationalNews· Thu, Mar 02 2017 17:12:36

Recuse

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California

This matter calls for a special prosecutor, which is appointed by the A.G. #Sessions must also recuse himself from that process.Sen Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii

I'm thinking Jeff Sessions is not the right person to investigate Jeff Sessions.Brian Schatz

Only way to staunch bleeding today is for Mr. Sessions to remove himself, have independent inquiry. Anything else will make it worse.Brian Schatz

Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho

Top Republican @Raul_Labrador tells @mkraju "It's time for Jeff Sessions to recuse himself" https://t.co/yIrRpSVkGACNN Newsroom

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota

Sessions met with Russian envoy twice last year, encounters he later did not discloseThe attorney general did not disclose the encounters during his confirmation hearing.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah

AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himselfJason Chaffetz

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont

HERE is my written Q to Senator Sessions in the confirmation process, and his unequivocal answer, under oath: https://t.co/6Y4Kemd8vqSen. Patrick Leahy

In a statement released Thursday, Leahy said, “My message to the Attorney General is this: No more excuses, recuse yourself and appoint a Special Counsel immediately, and come clean about any contacts you had with the Russians."

Resign

Rep. Julia Brownley, D-California

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California

We are far past recusal. Jeff #Sessions lied under oath. Anything less than resignation or removal from office is unacceptable.Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-California

AG Sessions swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, & nothing but the truth. He apparently didn't. He must resign. https://t.co/cH2tKs0Nb7Linda T. Sánchez

Rep. Mark Takano, D-California

Jeff Sessions lied under oath about his contacts with a country that's actively trying to undermine our democracy. So yes, he should resign.Mark Takano

Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Massachusetts

Reports that Attorney General Sessions... - Representative Michael E. Capuano | FacebookReports that Attorney General Sessions lied under oath about communicating with Russian officials are deeply disturbing. There is just no question that...

Rep. Yvette Clark, D-New York

#CorettaScottKing warned us not to trust Jeff #Sessions. He should resign from @TheJusticeDept immediately. https://t.co/oSgZaPphR8Yvette D. Clarke

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-New York

He shouldn't have been confirmed in the first place and now, after lying under oath to his former colleagues, #Sessions must resign.Gregory Meeks

Rep. David Price, D-North Carolina

The evidence suggests that the Attorney General lied under oath; he should resign. #SessionsDavid E. Price

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas

AG Sessions cannot investigate himself & Trump cohorts. He must go & there needs to be an independent investigation. https://t.co/9eNysqq4gdLloyd Doggett