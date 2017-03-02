Where do members of Congress stand on Jeff Sessions?

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:23 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
Lawmakers are calling for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in November's election after it was revealed Wednesday that the Alabama politician communicated with a Russian ambassador, despite his earlier denials.
The lawmakers calling for Sessions to recuse himself include Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who said Sessions "should clarify his testimony and recuse himself."
More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers called for Sessions to go a step further and resign.
Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign, the Justice Department confirmed Wednesday, a seeming contradiction to sworn statements that Sessions gave to Congress.
The revelation spurred growing calls from both parties in Congress for him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.
Here is where individual lawmakers stand:
