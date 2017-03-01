Trump's election has Oprah Winfrey pondering a presidential run

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 12: Oprah Winfrey on stage during her An Evening With Oprah tour on December 12, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Could voters be looking at Oprah Winfrey's name on the ballot in the 2020 presidential election?

The media mogul implied that it might be possible in an interview with Bloomberg Television's David Rubenstein.

Winfrey told Rubenstein that she had "actually never thought" of running for president until after November's election put Donald Trump in the White House.

At the time Trump declared his intention to run for office, the businessman was best known for Trump Tower and "The Apprentice." He had never before held public office.

"I thought, 'Oh, gee, I don't have the experience. I don't know enough,'" Winfrey said. "And now I'm thinking, 'Oh. Oh.'"

It's not the first time that the words "president" and "Oprah Winfrey" have appeared together.

Documentary filmmaker and well-known liberal Michael Moore told CNN in November that Winfrey or actor Tom Hanks would make ideal choices for a presidential bid.

"Why don't we run somebody that the American people love and are really drawn to, and that are smart and have good politics and all that?" Moore said. "The Republicans do this – they run (former President Ronald) Reagan and the Terminator (former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger) and other people."

Winfrey spoke with Rubenstein in December for "The Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." The episode, which kicks off the show's second season, aired Wednesday.