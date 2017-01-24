Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn't understand why anyone cares about his longstanding friendship with President Donald Trump.
"Why does everybody make such a big deal? I don't understand it," he said Monday in an interview with WEEI.
Trump told a crowd the night before Friday's inauguration that Brady called to congratulate him, The Associated Press reported. Among those gathered to watch his speech was Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
"I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call," Brady told WEEI. "But again, that's been someone I've known. I always try to keep it in context, because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He's been very supportive of me for a long time. It's just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people."
He said his friendship with the 45th president doesn't mean that they see eye to eye on everything.
"I don't want to get into it, but if you know someone, it doesn't mean you agree with everything they say or they do. You have a lot of friends in your life," Brady said. "I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing, because you have personal experiences."
Brady and the Patriots will face off Feb. 5 with the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}