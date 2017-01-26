Report: State Department's senior management team resigns

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:28 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
In an abrupt move, the U.S. Department of State's entire senior management team resigned Wednesday, according to a report from The Washington Post.
Undersecretary for Management Patrick Kennedy, who has held the post for nine years, resigned Wednesday along with three of his top officials, The Post reported, citing unidentified state department officials. Those officials were identified by the newspaper as Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry O. Smith.
Unidentified senior administration officials told CNN that the officials were actually asked to vacate their positions in an effort to "clean house." Typically, officials in similar positions are asked to hold their spots as incoming administrations work to find their replacements, the news network reported.
"Any implication that that these four people quit is wrong," an unidentified senior State Department official told CNN. "These people are loyal to the secretary, the President and to the State Department. There is just not any attempt here to diss the president. People are not quitting and running away in disgust. This is the White House cleaning house."
All four of the officers who resigned previously served under administrations on both sides of the political aisle.
>> Related: Here's the list of Donald Trump's cabinet picks so far; what Democrats say
With the resignations, the team joined a growing list of senior foreign service officers who have left the State Department amid the transition to President Donald Trump's administration.
"It's the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that's incredibly difficult to replicate," David Wade, who served as State Department chief of staff under Secretary of State John Kerry, told The Post. "Department expertise in security, management, administrative and consular positions in particular are very difficult to replicate and particularly difficult to find in the private sector."
Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Gregory Starr retired on Jan. 20. On the same day, Lydia Muniz, director of the Bureau of Overseas Building Operations, also left the department.
"That amounts to a near-complete housecleaning of all the senior officials that deal with managing the State Department, its overseas posts and its people," The Post reported.
>> Related: Read Rex Tillerson's opening statement during the Senate confirmation hearing
The resignations came as Republicans continued working to get Trump's nominee for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, confirmed to the position. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said earlier this week he was working toward getting a vote on Tillerson's nomination by next week.
Tillerson has been criticized by detractors who fear his close ties with Russia.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}