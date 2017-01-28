Follow us on

    Updated: 3:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 | Posted: 2:02 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

    Protests erupt in response to Trump's executive order on immigration

    Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

    By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK —

    President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending refugee admissions into the United States has prompted protests online and at JFK airport in New York.

    A crowd of protesters grew Saturday afternoon as word got out that up to a dozen travelers had been detained in connection with the executive order.

    >>Read the executive order

    The order has caused legal confusion as well, with those who were traveling to the US when the order was signed, as well as green card holders.

    Trump signed the order in the name of national security, telling an audience at the Pentagon, "We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas.” 

    >>What is an executive order?

     
     

