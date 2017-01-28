Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 | Posted: 2:02 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending refugee admissions into the United States has prompted protests online and at JFK airport in New York.
A crowd of protesters grew Saturday afternoon as word got out that up to a dozen travelers had been detained in connection with the executive order.
The order has caused legal confusion as well, with those who were traveling to the US when the order was signed, as well as green card holders.
Trump signed the order in the name of national security, telling an audience at the Pentagon, "We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas.”
