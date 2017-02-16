U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a listening session with the Retail Industry Leaders Association and member company chief executive officers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

A Gallup poll released on Monday showed that a majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump keeps his promises and is a strong and decisive leader.

The poll found that 62 percent of those interviewed earlier this month believe that the president keeps his promises. The results were divided along party lines, with 91 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents saying they believe Trump keeps his promises and 36 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning Independents agreeing.

Gallup also found that 94 percent of Republicans polled believe that Trump is a strong and decisive leader, while only 29 percent of Democrats believe that to be true.

It was not all positive for the president. Only 42 percent of the survey group said that they believe the leader "is honest and trustworthy."

The poll was conducted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5 and collected from a random sample of 1,035 voting-age adults. The last time that the group conducted a similar poll was in September 2016, when 57 percent of Americans felt Trump was "a strong and decisive leader."

Trump's approval has increased since the September poll, with more people saying that they believe that he "can manage the government effectively" and "is honest and trustworthy." Still, less than half of Americans (44 percent and 42 percent) agree with those sentiments.

The survey was conducted before news broke of the expected ethics probe of Kellyanne Conway and the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

