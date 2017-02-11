Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 | Posted: 12:09 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The president has expressed his disdain on Twitter, but many people are impressed with Alec Baldwin’s uncanny impersonation of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”
The impression is so spot-on that a newspaper based in the Dominican Republic used a photo of Baldwin playing Trump to accompany a story about President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The story can be seen in the Feb. 10 edition of El Nacional, on page 19.
February 11, 2017
Whoops! A Newspaper Used A Picture Of Alec Baldwin In "SNL" Instead Of President Donald Trump https://t.co/I6qEt0Cf0Opic.twitter.com/nZn0ki8hMG— AliciaMelville-Smith (@alicia_ms)https://t.co/I6qEt0Cf0Opic.twitter.com/nZn0ki8hMG— AliciaMelville-Smith (@alicia_ms) February 11, 2017
On Saturday, El Nacional issued an apology for its error.
