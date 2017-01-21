arriving at the Trump Tower for meetings with then US President-elect Donald Trump, in New York on November 17, 2016. (EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

National security advisor Michael Flynn is seen with his son, Michael Flynn Jr., arriving at the Trump Tower for meetings with then US President-elect Donald Trump, in New York on November 17, 2016. (EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Michael Flynn Jr., the outspoken son of Michael Flynn, Trump’s pick for national security advisor, offered his take on the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday.

Flynn Jr. took to Twitter, where he questioned the point of the march. “What victory? Women already have equal rights, and YES equal pay in this country. What MORE do you want? Free mani/pedis?”

In addition to the main Women’s March in the nation’s capital, there have been women’s marches taking place all around the world Saturday. The protests are being held in response to the election of Donald Trump as president, and seek to protect women’s rights, reproductive rights, and fight for issues like equal pay, civil rights and other social justice issues.

Flynn Jr. is no stranger to controversial remarks. He was removed from then President-elect Trump’s transition team after promoting fake news on his social media network, including the Pizzagate story that was spread by the alt-right movement. Michael Flynn also promoted fake news on Twitter, but remains on Trump’s team as national security advisor. The position does not require confirmation from Congress.