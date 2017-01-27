BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 09: Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev attends celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate on November 9, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. The city of Berlin is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall from November 7-9 with an installation of 6,800 lamps coupled with illuminated balloons along a 15km route where the Wall once ran and divided the city into capitalist West and communist East. The fall of the Wall on November 9, 1989, was among the most powerful symbols of the revolutions that swept through the communist countries of Eastern Europe and heralded the end of the Cold War. Built by the communist authorities of East Germany in 1961, the Wall prevented East Germans from fleeing west and was equipped with guard towers and deadly traps. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mikhail Gorbachev, the former leader of the Soviet Union, on Thursday urged nations to denounce nuclear weapons and warned that it "looks as if the world is preparing for war" in an opinion piece in Time magazine.

>> Read more trending stories

The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who served as the Soviet Union's leader from 1988 until the country's dissolution in 1991, urged the United Nations – and U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin, in particular – to denounce nuclear war.

"Politicians and military leaders sound increasingly belligerent and defense doctrines more dangerous," Gorbachev wrote. "Commentators and TV personalities are joining the bellicose chorus. It all looks as if the world is preparing for war."

Thousands of troops and dozens of tanks have been deployed to eastern Europe in recent weeks, the largest such deployment since the Cold War, BBC News reported. Gorbachev said Russian and NATO soldiers are being deployed closer to one another "as if to shoot point-blank."

"Today … the nuclear threat once again seems real," he wrote. "Relations between the great powers have been going from bad to worse for several years now. The advocates for arms build-up and the military-industrial complex are rubbing their hands."

Trump took to Twitter in December to throw his support behind expanding the United States' nuclear arsenal.

">December 22, 2016

Trump later told MSNBC that he was unconcerned by worries about a possible global arms race.

"Let it be an arms race," he said. "We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

Gorbachev said Trump and Putin have a special responsibility to condemn nuclear war because the U.S. and Russia control more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear arsenals.

"In (the) modern world, wars must be outlawed, because none of the global problems we are facing can be resolved by war — not poverty, nor the environment, migration, population growth or shortages of resources," Gorbachev wrote.