Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday

Posted: 8:28 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trump will announce on Tuesday his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia's death last year.
Trump made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter. He said his choice will be announced at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
January 30, 2017
I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 30, 2017
I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy left in February when Scalia, a right-leaning voice on the court, died. However, Republicans pushed back against the nomination. Within hours of Scalia's death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said the vacancy "should not be filled until we have a new president."
Republicans didn't hold hearings on Garland's nomination.
Federal appeals court judges William Pryor, Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman are considered front-runners to fill Scalia's seat, the Associated Press reported, citing an unidentified source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the decision.
