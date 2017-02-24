CNN, New York Times barred from White House press briefing

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
Several news organizations were barred Friday from attending a White House press briefing, including CNN, The New York Times, Politico and The Hill.
The Hill reported that the blocked organizations also included the Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed News, the Daily Mail, BBC News and the New York Daily News.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer decided against holding a traditional press briefing on Friday afternoon in favor of a smaller question-and-answer session known as a "gaggle," according to The Hill.
">February 24, 2017
Scene in the White House briefing room as reporters got turned away from the gaggle in Spicer's office. pic.twitter.com/UvIW7rbGzx— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders)pic.twitter.com/UvIW7rbGzx— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) February 24, 2017
Scene in the White House briefing room as reporters got turned away from the gaggle in Spicer's office.
Spicer allowed several conservative-leaning news outlets to attend the gaggle, along with the major television news networks. Among the groups granted entry to the question-and-answer session were Breitbart News, the One America News Network and the Washington Times, The Los Angeles Times reported.
">February 24, 2017
Breitbart, OANN, Washington Times are all in White House briefing. CNN and NY Times (and LA Times) not allowed in.— Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman)February 24, 2017
Breitbart, OANN, Washington Times are all in White House briefing. CNN and NY Times (and LA Times) not allowed in.— Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman)
Also included were reporters from major television networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, and national wire services like Reuters and Bloomberg, The Hill reported. The Associated Press and Time were allowed in but boycotted it "because of the way it was handled," BuzzFeed reported.
">February 24, 2017
AP and Time boycotted the gaggle today because of the way it was handled.— Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo)February 24, 2017
AP and Time boycotted the gaggle today because of the way it was handled.— Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo)
In a statement, White House Correspondents' Association president Jeff Mason condemned the decision to include some organizations while excluding others.
"The WHCA Board is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House," Mason said. "The board will be discussing this further with White House staff."
CNN called the decision "unacceptable" in a statement and blamed the administration's anger over recent news stories for the situation.
"Apparently, this is how they retaliate when you report facts they don't like," the statement said. "We'll keep reporting regardless."
News organizations were blocked from the gaggle just hours after President Donald Trump took to the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference and denounced what he deemed to be irresponsible news reporting.
>> Related: Full Transcript: Read Donald Trump's remarks at CPAC
"We are fighting the fake news. It's fake. Phony. Fake," he said. "A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are. They are the enemy of the people. … They make up sources. They're very dishonest people."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}