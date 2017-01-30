Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 7:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she orders Justice Department lawyers to stop defending refugee ban.
Statement on the Appointment of Dana Boente as Acting Attorney General The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has...Posted by Donald J. Trump on Monday, January 30, 2017
Earlier, Yates said in a letter to the Justice Department Monday she will not defend President Trump's executive refugee and immigration ban, The Associated Press reported.
Yates, a Democratic appointee as s deputy attorney general, said she does not believe the order is lawful.
Sen. Jeff Sessions is awaiting Senate confirmation for the post of attorney general, and is expected to uphold Trump's order.
"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates said in her letter, The New York Times reported. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful."
"For as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so," she said.
Trump responded on Twitter, saying, "The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.," referring to Yates.
Yates' full letter can be read here.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}