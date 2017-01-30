By Kelcie Willis

President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she orders Justice Department lawyers to stop defending refugee ban.

Statement on the Appointment of Dana Boente as Acting Attorney General The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has... Posted by Donald J. Trump on Monday, January 30, 2017

Earlier, Yates said in a letter to the Justice Department Monday she will not defend President Trump's executive refugee and immigration ban, The Associated Press reported.

Yates, a Democratic appointee as s deputy attorney general, said she does not believe the order is lawful.

Sen. Jeff Sessions is awaiting Senate confirmation for the post of attorney general, and is expected to uphold Trump's order.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates said in her letter, The New York Times reported. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful."

"For as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so," she said.

Trump responded on Twitter, saying, "The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.," referring to Yates.

Yates' full letter can be read here.