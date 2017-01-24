Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOLLYWOOD, Ca —
A day before Academy Award nominations showcased the best in film, the people behind what they deemed "this year's tackiest Tinsel Town trophy" announced the contenders for the worst in 2016 cinema.
The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation on Monday announced the nominees for its nine categories. The nominees will learn on Feb. 25 whether they won the awards, often known as Razzies.
This year, the categories each have six contestants as opposed to the regular five because, organizer Glenn Simon said, "2016 was so overfull of bad movies that we had to expand every category."
>> Related: The Oscars 2017: Complete list of nominees
A majority of the categories were chosen by the Golden Raspberry Award's 1,000 voting members. The Worst Screen Combo nominees were chosen by a vote on movie review site Rotten Tomatoes.
"Zoolander 2" led the pack with nine Razzie nominations, including worst picture, worst actor and two nominations for worst supporting actor.
The comedy, which came out 15 years after the original "Zoolander," was closely followed by the superhero action movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." That film was nominated for eight Razzies, including worst picture and worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel.
See a full list of the nominees:
Nominees for Worst Picture
Nominees for Worst Actor
Nominees for Worst Actress
Nominees for Worst Supporting Actress
Nominees for Worst Supporting Actor
Nominees for Worst Screen Combo
Nominees for Worst Director
Nominees for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Nominees for Worst Screenplay
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}