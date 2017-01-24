NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Actors Ben Stiller, Will Ferrell, Penelope Cruz and Owen Wilson walk the runway during the "Zoolander No. 2" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A day before Academy Award nominations showcased the best in film, the people behind what they deemed "this year's tackiest Tinsel Town trophy" announced the contenders for the worst in 2016 cinema.

The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation on Monday announced the nominees for its nine categories. The nominees will learn on Feb. 25 whether they won the awards, often known as Razzies.

This year, the categories each have six contestants as opposed to the regular five because, organizer Glenn Simon said, "2016 was so overfull of bad movies that we had to expand every category."

A majority of the categories were chosen by the Golden Raspberry Award's 1,000 voting members. The Worst Screen Combo nominees were chosen by a vote on movie review site Rotten Tomatoes.

"Zoolander 2" led the pack with nine Razzie nominations, including worst picture, worst actor and two nominations for worst supporting actor.

The comedy, which came out 15 years after the original "Zoolander," was closely followed by the superhero action movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." That film was nominated for eight Razzies, including worst picture and worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel.

See a full list of the nominees:

Nominees for Worst Picture

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

"Dirty Grandpa"

"Gods of Egypt"

"Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

"Independence Day: Resurgence"

"Zoolander 2"

Nominees for Worst Actor

Ben Affleck in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Gerard Butler in "Gods of Egypt" and "London Has Fallen"

Henry Cavill in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Robert de Niro in "Dirty Grandpa"

Dinesh D'Souza (as himself) in "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

Ben Stiller in "Zoolander 2"

Nominees for Worst Actress

Megan Fox in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry in "BOO! A Medea Halloween"

Julia Roberts in "Mother's Day"

Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) in "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

Naomi Watts in "Divergent Series: Allegiant" and "Shut-In"

Shailene Woodley in "Divergent Series: Allegiant"

Nominees for Worst Supporting Actress

Julianne Hough in "Dirty Grandpa"

Kate Hudson in "Mother's Day"

Aubrey Plaza in "Dirty Grandpa"

Jane Seymour in "Fifty Shades of Black"

Sela Ward in "Independence Day: Resurgence"

Kristen Wiig in "Zoolander 2"

Nominees for Worst Supporting Actor

Nicolas Cage in "Snowden"

Johnny Depp in "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

Will Ferrell in "Zoolander 2"

Jesse Eisenberg in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Jared Leto in "Suicide Squad"

Owen Wilson in "Zoolander 2"

Nominees for Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck and his BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Any 2 Egyptian gods or mortals in "Gods of Egypt"

Johnny Depp and his Vomitously Vibrant Costume in "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors in "Collateral Beauty"

Tyler Perry and That Same Old Worn-Out Wig in "BOO! A Medea Halloween"

Ben Stiller and his BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson in "Zoolander 2"

Nominees for Worst Director

Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley for "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

Roland Emmerich for "Independence Day: Resurgence"

Tyler Perry for "BOO! A Medea Halloween"

Alex Proyas for "Gods of Egypt"

Zack Snyder for "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Ben Stiller for "Zoolander 2"

Nominees for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

"Alice Through the Looking Glass"

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice"

"Fifty Shades of Black"

"Independence Day: Resurgence"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"

"Zoolander 2"

Nominees for Worst Screenplay