Updated: 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 | Posted: 8:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Zach Braff, 'SNL' fans say Alec Baldwin should play Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner

President says he won't attend

Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump White House photo
This Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, image released by NBC shows host Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump during the "Trump People's Court" in New York. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
Trump tweets he won't attend White House correspondents' dinner

President Donald Trump headlines

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

If you can't get the real president to attend your event, why not get the fake one?

>> Trump tweets he won't attend White House correspondents' dinner

That's what actor Zach Braff and "Saturday Night Live" fans are saying on Twitter after President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he won't be going to the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 29.

"I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year," Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. "Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!"

Minutes later, Braff called for actor Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on "SNL," to stand in for the president.

".@AlecBaldwin time to suit up," he tweeted.

Braff was not alone.

No word yet on whether Baldwin is interested in attending the event, which raises money for college scholarships and usually involves roasts of both the current president and the media.

According to Poynter, the last time a president missed the dinner was 1981, when then-President Ronald Reagan was recovering from a gunshot wound. But Reagan still called in to the event, addressing guests by phone.

