FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. When Republicans say they want to lower income tax rates and get rid of loopholes to make up the lost revenue, they’re talking about eliminating some very popular tax breaks enjoyed by millions of American families. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By Steve Berg

Lots of you out there are doing your taxes right now, but some changes are in the works.

The Associated Press says lawmakers on Capitol Hill might do away with the deduction for property taxes on your home and the tax-free status for your employer-provided health benefits.

Congress is trying to figure out how to lower overall taxes, by closing some loopholes and deductions.

For now, other popular tax breaks appear to be safe, such as your mortgage interest deduction, reduced taxes on capital gains and dividends, and tax-free retirement savings.

