Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Steve Berg
Lots of you out there are doing your taxes right now, but some changes are in the works.
The Associated Press says lawmakers on Capitol Hill might do away with the deduction for property taxes on your home and the tax-free status for your employer-provided health benefits.
Congress is trying to figure out how to lower overall taxes, by closing some loopholes and deductions.
For now, other popular tax breaks appear to be safe, such as your mortgage interest deduction, reduced taxes on capital gains and dividends, and tax-free retirement savings.
