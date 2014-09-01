Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
Drivers behaving badly.
A new study by AAA says 88 percent of those surveyed who are 19 to 24 years old admitted either running a red light, texting behind the wheel or driving over the speed limit in the last 30 days.
And 37 percent of drivers over 75 admitted going through a light that had just turned red.
The number of people killed in crashes in 2015 – 35,092 – was a 7.2 percent increase over 2014, and crashes remain the leading cause of death among teen drivers.
Motorists in all age groups whether they thought they were much more careful drivers than other people on the road.
Not surprisingly, most people thought they were much or somewhat more careful than average.
