Young child found living in 'deplorable and filthy conditions'

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
It's a disturbing story out of Tulsa involving a mother, her 3-year-old child and her boyfriend.
Tulsa officers arrived at a home yesterday on East Jasper Street and found all three living in "deplorable and filthy conditions." Police says there were buckets full of human waste, no electricity, no running water and the child was within reach of drug paraphernalia.
"The child's mother (Rebekah Honeycutt) made mirandized statements that she had used meth in the home with the child in the last 24 hours," police said. "Stated the child had a high grade fever and was vomiting and she did not seek proper medical care."
Also, officers recovered meth inside the home.
Honeycutt and Robert Fletcher were both arrested on a complaint of child neglect.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
