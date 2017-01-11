You might have missed a refund check from Walmart

Clayton Fackler, 72, works at the checkout at the Walmart Supercenter in Bowling Green, Ohio, in May 2006. (J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)

By Steve Berg

Everyone's so worried about scams these days, they might have missed out on some REAL money.

Walmart says some refund checks they sent out recently are the real deal, even though some people apparently thought they were bogus.

In fact, police in one Wisconsin town reportedly told people the checks were fake.

The retail giant says the checks go out on a fairly routine basis to people who paid too much at the pharmacy, for vision care, or at the care clinic.

If you think you might have done that, or might have accidentally thrown away a refund check, you can call Walmart at (866) 788-5580 and they'll look into it.