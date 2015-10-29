You can live well on $60K a year in these cities

By Steve Berg

There are 15 cities in the U.S.where your money will go a lot farther.

CNBC calls it their "15 cities where you can live really well on $60,000 a year" list.

Oklahoma City is number 13.

Detroit, Memphis, and Pittsburgh are the top 3.

When figuring the rankings, they took the median salary in each city and divided it by the median home value, and basically found the best blend of highest salaries and cheapest houses.

They also looked at how many open jobs each city has, because if you move somewhere, you'll probably need to work.

Click here to read more from CNBC.