Women who dressed as Batman during robberies caught, police say

Posted: 8:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
By Cox Media Group
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. —
Two women, who Ormond Beach police have said are suspected of committing a string of armed robberies while dressed as Batman, were arrested Sunday.
Police said Wateka Thomason, 33, and Cassandra Raffa, 31, were found asleep in their black Honda Civic in a Walmart parking lot.
Police said the women are connected to robberies at the 7-Eleven and Kangaroo Express.
Surveillance video from the robbery at the Kangaroo Express on Dec. 23 showed a person with a knife dressed in a Batman mask and Batman shirt and demanded cash from the clerk. The clerk said the the robber was a man, but police now believe the robber was a woman.
A Steak 'n Shake restaurant employee said he was robbed last month by a person with a knife and wearing a Batman mask when he went to his car during his break.
