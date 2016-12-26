Women who dressed as Batman during robberies caught, police say

Police said they are searching for a knife-wielding man who robbed convenience stores while wearing a Batman mask. (Photo: Screengrab via WFTV)

By Cox Media Group

Two women, who Ormond Beach police have said are suspected of committing a string of armed robberies while dressed as Batman, were arrested Sunday.

Police said Wateka Thomason, 33, and Cassandra Raffa, 31, were found asleep in their black Honda Civic in a Walmart parking lot.

Police said the women are connected to robberies at the 7-Eleven and Kangaroo Express.

>> Read more trending stories



Surveillance video from the robbery at the Kangaroo Express on Dec. 23 showed a person with a knife dressed in a Batman mask and Batman shirt and demanded cash from the clerk. The clerk said the the robber was a man, but police now believe the robber was a woman.

A Steak 'n Shake restaurant employee said he was robbed last month by a person with a knife and wearing a Batman mask when he went to his car during his break.



