Posted: 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

Women get ambushed at gunpoint in Tulsa

So far, no arrests have been made

Robbery scene
Courtesy of FOX23 News
Robbery scene

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Tulsa detectives are looking for two men who ambushed a group of women early Sunday morning.  

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m., near 21st and Garnett.

Police report the victims didn't see the suspects coming.

"Young females were walking to their car and they were approached by two black males in dark clothing that brandished firearms," police said.  "Took cell phones, wallets and some cash."

The victims were not able to give a good description of the suspects.  We do know they were armed with pistols.  Also, they reportedly left the scene in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

