Woman shot while laying in bed inside house

By Don Bishop

Gunfire leaves a woman shot in the back inside of a house.

Tulsa County deputies are trying to find the man, accused of opening fire into a house near 6700 West Admiral Boulevard where the victim was laying in bed around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect also fired numerous shots into a car that was parked outside.

The victim was taken to the hospital while witnesses spoke with investigators.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Captain John Bryant said, "The information we received indicated that the suspect was probably still in the area on foot still armed with the gun."

The Tulsa police helicopter responded to the scene, but a search of the area failed to locate the man.

Deputies have identity information on him.

The 20-year old victim is expected to recover.