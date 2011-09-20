Follow us on

Posted: 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Woman shot to death in Okmulgee

Police say she was not the intended target

By Don Bishop

Okmulgee police are investigating the shooting death of a woman at the American Legion Hut.

Kimberly Lyons-Anderson was found dead Monday.

We're told she was not the intended target.

A Violent Crime Task Force is also investigating the shooting.

If you have information on the shooting, call Okmulgee police at 918-756-3511.

