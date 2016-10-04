Woman shot on Christmas, suspect still on the loose

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
Edmond, Okla. —
We now know the name of the suspect who allegedly shot a woman on Christmas day in Edmond.
Investigators are looking for 36-year-old Adrian Permetter in connection with the shooting.
Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper the victim was shot multiple times during an argument. No word on the relationship, if any, between the victim and suspect.
Her name hasn't been released and we don't have an update on her condition.
Permetter was said to be driving a Dodge Ram pickup with tag 861-LKC.
Anyone with information regarding shooting is asked to call the Edmond Police Department.
