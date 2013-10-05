Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Woman shot, boyfriend says it was accidental

TPD: First reported as domestic disturbance

View Larger
Hand gun
Getty Images
Hand gun

By Don Bishop

A shooting victim is in the hospital.

A 40-year old woman was shot at the Seminole Hills Apartments near 1600 East Virgin Street.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police are investigating, but the 40-year old shooter, described as the victim's boyfriend, has not been arrested.

He told police that the shooting was an accident.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 