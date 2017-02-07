Woman says daycare worker breastfed her child

By Steve Berg

A North Carolina mom wants police to press charges against a daycare worker, who's accused of breastfeeding her son.

Local media reports the daycare worker was caught on surveillance camera breastfeeding the the 3-month-old child without permission, and the child later became ill.

The worker was fired, but the mother says that's not enough.

Police are looking at the case as possible misdemeanor child abuse.

