Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Woman says daycare worker breastfed her child

Want police to file charges

View Larger
Carrboro Early School
 

Related

KRMG Facebook
Follow KRMG on Twitter

By Steve Berg

A North Carolina mom wants police to press charges against a daycare worker, who's accused of breastfeeding her son.

Local media reports the daycare worker was caught on surveillance camera breastfeeding the the 3-month-old child without permission, and the child later became ill. 

The worker was fired, but the mother says that's not enough.

Police are looking at the case as possible misdemeanor child abuse.

Click here to read more.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 