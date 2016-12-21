Woman reportedly incriminates herself on police Facebook page

By Michael Purdy

A suspect does have the right to remain silent, especially on Facebook.



Jessica Loveless went in a different direction on Monday, by reportedly commenting on a Facebook post featuring her mugshot. Collinsville police posts mugshots of all their arrests on their Facebook page.



While exercising her First Amendment right, she reportedly incriminated herself in the process.



The post reads: "This is so messed up," she reportedly commented. "Every single one of those charges are going to be dropped. Those dirty, lazy [officers] have nothing better to do then charge me with a joint roach, even though if I lived in a different state, because I have epilepsy, I wouldn't of gotten in trouble."



Police were happy to get the heads up.



"The hilarity of it did not escape us," police said. "This can hurt you. But if you want to voice your opinion, we'll be happy to listen."



Also, the department commented back on the Facebook post.



"The Collinsville Police Department highly supports our citizens right to free speech. If anyone else would like to exercise their rights by coming on our Facebook page and admitting to the very crimes they were charged with, then please feel free to do so."



She was busted last week for possession of marijuana. The department isn't sure if the Facebook comment can be used in court, but did send the file to the district attorney.