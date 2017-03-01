Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Woman leaves two young children home alone in Tulsa

2-year-old went to neighbor's home

View Larger
Bryant
Bryant

Related

Tulsa nanny found passed out on the job
Oklahoma substitute teacher accidentally shows porn to students
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A person recently answered their door around 2 a.m. and found their 2-year-old neighbor at the door.

KRMG's told the incident happened near West 21st and South Olympia.

"The boy was saying his mom was dying," Tulsa police said.

Police report the neighbor followed the child back to the residence and did find a 10-month-old asleep, but there was no sign of the mother.  A short time later, officers arrived and so did the mother, Katarina Bryant.

"She admitted to being gone for approximately 45 minutes to check her mail and smoke a cigarette with a friend," police said.  "Bryant had no idea what time it was currently."

Officers arrested Bryant on two counts of child neglect.  She was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

No word on what happened to the children.

 

[Information from arrest and booking report]

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 