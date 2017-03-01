Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A person recently answered their door around 2 a.m. and found their 2-year-old neighbor at the door.
KRMG's told the incident happened near West 21st and South Olympia.
"The boy was saying his mom was dying," Tulsa police said.
Police report the neighbor followed the child back to the residence and did find a 10-month-old asleep, but there was no sign of the mother. A short time later, officers arrived and so did the mother, Katarina Bryant.
"She admitted to being gone for approximately 45 minutes to check her mail and smoke a cigarette with a friend," police said. "Bryant had no idea what time it was currently."
Officers arrested Bryant on two counts of child neglect. She was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
No word on what happened to the children.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
