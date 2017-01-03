Woman gives birth at car dealership

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Cox Media Group
PITTSBURGH, Pa —
A Pittsburgh couple arrived at a Nissan car dealership in Pittsburgh South Hills Monday and ended up leaving with much more than a vehicle.
According to a post on the dealership's blog, Adam and Amanda Sherman went to No. 1 Cochran Nissan dealership Monday afternoon to have their Nissan Titan serviced.
Adam Sherman said he and his 14-month-old son were with a service advisor when someone came out of the service area and said that a woman just had a baby. "It was out of nowhere," Adam Sherman said of his wife's surprise delivery. "Her due date was Jan. 8."
The now father of two said he even used some parental improvisation to tie off the umbilical cord for his newborn daughter, Heather Lynn -- the string from his boots.
Sales Manager Doug Ward said he heard a single scream and someone informed him of what happened. He then notified the store's general sales manager, Brett Lewis, who he says didn't believe him.
"When the ambulance came, he said, 'Oh, I guess you weren't kidding,'" Ward said.
The Shermans told the staff at the dealership that everyone, including the new baby, is doing great.
Sherman came back Tuesday to have the work on his truck completed.
