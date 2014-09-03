Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Woman gets shot during drive-by in Tulsa

So far, no arrests have been made

View Larger
TPD Badge
TPD Badge courtesy of Facebook.com

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A woman was hit in the leg Thursday night, during a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m., near 63rd and Memorial. 

Tulsa police say a woman inside the home was shot in the leg.  Her injuries are said to be non-life threatening. 

"The investigation revealed that the suspects drove by the residence while firing 5-6 rounds from a handgun," police said.  "Officers believe the residence struck was targeted by the suspects for an unknown reason."

Investigators haven't released a description of the suspects or their vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

