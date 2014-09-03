Woman gets shot during drive-by in Tulsa

By Michael Purdy

A woman was hit in the leg Thursday night, during a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m., near 63rd and Memorial.

Tulsa police say a woman inside the home was shot in the leg. Her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

"The investigation revealed that the suspects drove by the residence while firing 5-6 rounds from a handgun," police said. "Officers believe the residence struck was targeted by the suspects for an unknown reason."

Investigators haven't released a description of the suspects or their vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.