News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Woman gets ambushed after leaving her vehicle

So far, no arrests have been made

TPD Patch
Russell Mills
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A woman is said to be okay, after she was ambushed Saturday night.

The carjacking happened around 11 p.m., at an apartment complex near 63rd and Memorial.  Tulsa police say the victim had just exited her vehicle.

"A black male, wearing all black and a black mask came out from behind another car, came out behind her, produced a handgun and took her car," police said.  

Investigators don't have a lot to go on because of what the suspect was wearing.  We do know the victim wasn't injured.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

