Posted: 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

Woman fires at alleged intruder in Tulsa

Suspect was eventually taken into custody

Ward
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A female homeowner fired shots at a suspect on Friday, during an attempted burglary.  

The incident happened at a residence near 8th and Peoria.  

"The home owner was there with her two small children," Tulsa police said.  "The homeowner retrieved a handgun and fired shots at the suspect as she tried to enter the victim's residence through the window in the children's bedroom."

Police report Heather Ward wasn't hit.  Instead, she reportedly took off, tried to break into other homes, as well as a police car.  

Ward was eventually taken into custody.  She has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  

