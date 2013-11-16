Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Woman fired, interviewed by Secret Service over tweet

Be careful with your social media rage

View Larger
The White House
(Getty)

Related

Felon admits to running illegal drug ring from prison
Watch: Dog appears to dance to music at groomer
Woman's dog saves her from would-be attacker in broad daylight
'A Dog's Purpose' video fallout: movie producer, animal supplier speak out
Alec Baldwin to host SNL for record 17th time, smashing previous record

By Cox Media Group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

A Kentucky woman was fired after she tweeted about assassinating President Donald TrumpWAVE-TV reports.

The woman's tweet read, “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate."

Heather Lowrey has since deleted the tweet and deactivated her Twitter account.

>> Read more trending stories

The U.S. Secret Service said it is aware of the tweet and has already interviewed Lowrey, WAVE reports. The Secret Service is planning to conduct a full investigation into the matter.

Lowrey has since been fired from at least two of the places she was employed, including the Va Va Vixens burlesque group and American Income Life Travis Moody agency. 

"Heather Lowrey is no longer contracted with the Travis Moody Agency. The Travis Moody Agency, its agents and its staff do not share the same views, nor opinions as Heather Lowrey. We have a zero tolerance policy and would never condone this behavior," the Travis Moody Agency said. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 