Woman dies in Oklahoma City fire

By Michael Purdy

A woman is dead and another was saved by a postal worker, following a duplex fire in Oklahoma City on Friday.

The postal worker tells an OKC newspaper, he figured the woman would be home because she usually is and he needed to help her.

"She didn't answer at first," postal worker said. "So, I kept bamming and she finally opened it and I told her you need to get out of the house because there is a fire."

The cause of the fire hasn't been released. Also, no word on the name of the victim.