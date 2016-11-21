Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FREE EVENT:

The 2017 Green Country Home & Garden Show is going on this weekend-exhibitors, map & more!

    Posted: 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

    Woman dies in Oklahoma City fire

    Postal worker saved a second woman

    View Larger
    Fire truck
    Scott Barbour/Getty Images
    File photo

    Related

    Man injured in Sapulpa house fire
    Woman, child die following house fire
    Get the KRMG app!

    By Michael Purdy

    Oklahoma City, Okla. —

    A woman is dead and another was saved by a postal worker, following a duplex fire in Oklahoma City on Friday.  

    The postal worker tells an OKC newspaper, he figured the woman would be home because she usually is and he needed to help her.  

    "She didn't answer at first," postal worker said.  "So, I kept bamming and she finally opened it and I told her you need to get out of the house because there is a fire."

    The cause of the fire hasn't been released.  Also, no word on the name of the victim.  

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     