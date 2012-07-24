Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Woman claims burned puppies belonged to her

Rogers County deputies are still investigating

Rogers County Sheriff's Office
Staff
Rogers County Sheriff's Office

By Michael Purdy

Rogers County, Okla. —

We're learning more about a disturbing recent animal cruelty case in Rogers County.

A woman has come forward stating several puppies found killed and discarded were hers. 

Sheriff's office reports the unidentified woman claims a vet told her the dogs had parvo and they needed to be put down.  Deputies are investigating the claim. 

The puppies were found in a kennel and burned.

Anyone with information regarding this gruesome case is asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office Tip Hotline at 918-341-3620.

