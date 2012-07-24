Rogers County deputies are still investigating

By Michael Purdy

We're learning more about a disturbing recent animal cruelty case in Rogers County.

A woman has come forward stating several puppies found killed and discarded were hers.

Sheriff's office reports the unidentified woman claims a vet told her the dogs had parvo and they needed to be put down. Deputies are investigating the claim.

The puppies were found in a kennel and burned.

Anyone with information regarding this gruesome case is asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office Tip Hotline at 918-341-3620.