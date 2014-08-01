Follow us on

Posted: 6:18 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Woman charged with child pornography

TPD: Offered sale to officer

Tulsa police helicopter
Tulsa police helicopter

By Don Bishop

A woman is accused of sex charges involving a child.

Tulsa police arrested 35-year old Misty Weathers at a Day's Inn motel near 3200 South 79 East Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Stephen Florea said Weathers "offered to sell that officer child pornography and made an offer of prostitution involving a minor and herself."

Weathers was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and procuring a child for prostitution.

