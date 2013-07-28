Woman carjacked on parking lot

By Don Bishop

A woman arrives home to find a possible teenager with a gun wanting her keys.

The victim was on the parking lot at the Sugar Plum Apartments at 10155 East 32 Street.

She told police that a black male, around 17 years old, came up to her.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Brandon Smith said, "She had an apron of sorts like she was a waitress but when he pointed a gun at her he took the keys from her."

The teenager drove away in the victims' 2008 black Nissan Titan pickup truck around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle bears an unknown paper license tag.

Police are looking for the suspect and the truck.