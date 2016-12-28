Woman arrested in man's stabbing

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police put a woman in jail as they investigate a stabbing.

The stabbing took place around 12:37 a.m. Wednesday during a domestic argument at a house near 9100 East Newton Place.

The man was hospitalized and was in serious condition after surgery.

KRMG spoke with Tulsa Police Corporal James Stump.

The victim was stabbed "in the upper chest area," Stump said.

We're told several children were in the house when the stabbing took place.

"Family violence squad detectives were contacted and they instructed the officers to book the suspect for domestic violence (and) assault with a dangerous weapon."

The suspect has been identified as 33-year old Crystal Doby.