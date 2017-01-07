Woman allegedly drives drunk with infant

By Michael Purdy

A woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning, after allegedly driving drunk with an infant inside the vehicle and getting into a crash.

The incident happened near East 19th and South 139th East Avenue.

Police report the woman tried to stumble away from the scene. During this time, residents had to care for the infant.

This happened after the suspect reportedly dropped the child, who is said to be doing okay. The infant was picked up by family members.

Police say the unidentified suspect was taken to the Tulsa County Jail. She's been booked on counts of suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.