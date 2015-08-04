Woman accused of embezzling from Broken Arrow church

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
Broken Arrow, Okla. —
A 47-year-old Broken Arrow woman is accused of embezzling $305,600 from her former employer. Making matters even worse, she worked at a church.
Court records show this reportedly happened over eight years, while Candy Tompkins worked as a financial secretary at Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Residents we spoke to say this is about as low as a criminal can get.
"For her to steal from a church of all things," one resident said. "The church opens their doors for people to come in."
Tompkins allegedly used the money to make personal purchases, like theme park and concert tickets. She also paid off her own credit cards.
KRMG's told church officials discovered the alleged crime when they hired a new company to take over payroll in 2016.
This isn't the only problem facing Tompkins. She is also accused of embezzling over $6,000 from her former employer, A-Best roofing near downtown Tulsa.
