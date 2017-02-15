Follow us on

Posted: 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Wireless phone store burglarized

Door glass smashed to gain access

Cricket Wireless
Cricket Wireless

By Don Bishop

A Cricket phone store burglar leaves a mess near 31st and Garnett.

This type of burglary has happened numerous times recently, where a store's front door glass is broken to gain access.  

TPD Corporal R. W. Solomon said, "It appears like either some bricks or stone-type material" was used for the break-in.

Surveillance video shows the burglar rummaged through the store around 2 a.m. Wednesday, then left out the back door.

"Police are still waiting for them to do inventory in order to find out exactly what was stolen."

No one has been arrested.

