By Don Bishop

Update

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says a strong, Arctic cold front is pushing south of Interstate 44 this morning.

Wind chills in the teens will be likely this morning before temperatures slowly moderate this afternoon.

A few scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two will be possible along the front across southeast Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas before the boundary pushes south of the Red River by late afternoon or early evening.

Areas of precipitation will likely begin spreading north of the front tonight into Friday, as stronger forcing develops above the cold layer.

A freezing line still appears to hold near the Interstate 44 corridor tonight into Friday, with light freezing rain likely along and to the north.

Bands of freezing rain will likely persist along and north of I-44 into Saturday night, with the highest ice accumulations (around 3/4 inch) still expected across Pawnee, Osage and Washington counties where temperatures will remain below freezing the longest.

As mentioned previously, only a small deviation in the freezing line could impact areas further south with higher ice accumulations.

Forecasts will continue to be refined over the next day or two.

A significant warmup is expected into Sunday ahead of strong upper low that will be lifting out of the desert southwest.

A band of heavier rain with embedded thunderstorms will likely spread in from the west by Sunday evening, sweeping into southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas by Monday morning.

A limited severe weather threat will be possible with these storms with the best chance, although still marginal, across southeast Oklahoma where instability will be the highest.

The front still is forecast to briefly stall near, or just east of the area, as a trough develops over the southern Rockies.

Heavier rainfall could redevelop over portions of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Monday into Tuesday, which would increase the flooding threat.

Be sure to be listening to AM 740 and FM 102.3 KRMG for the latest weather updates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH, IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING.

OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, CRAIG, OTTAWA, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS AND CREEK COUNTIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE WATCH AREA FOR LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL DEVELOP NORTH OF A STRONG COLD FRONT LATE THURSDAY NIGHT, WITH CONTINUED PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND ENDING EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL BEGIN ON ELEVATED SURFACES, INCLUDING TREES AND POWER LINES.

THIS WILL RAISE THE POTENTIAL FOR POWER OUTAGES.

COLDER TEMPERATURES NEAR THE OKLAHOMA-KANSAS BORDER MAY ALLOW FOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS ON ROADWAYS, WHICH WILL IMPACT TRAVEL CONDITIONS.

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS NOT A WINTER STORM ADVISORY OR WARNING.