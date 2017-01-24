WikiLeaks wants to release Donald Trump's tax returns

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
WikiLeaks is asking for anyone with access to President Donald Trump's tax documents to send them to the nonprofit for publishing.
The request was made after White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that the president would not release his tax returns.
"We litigated this all through the election," Conway said on ABC's "This Week." "People didn't care. They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans ... are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like."
She later walked the comment back, writing Monday that Trump "is under audit and will not release (his taxes) until that is completed."
">January 23, 2017
On taxes, answers (& repeated questions) are same from campaign: POTUS is under audit and will not release until that is completed. #nonews— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls)#nonews— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 23, 2017
On taxes, answers (& repeated questions) are same from campaign: POTUS is under audit and will not release until that is completed.
WikiLeaks, the nonprofit organization that specializes in sharing classified and secret information, asked Sunday for anyone with Trump's returns to send them along.
">January 22, 2017
Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated today that Trump will not release his tax returns. Send them to: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz so we can.— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks)https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz so we can.— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017
Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated today that Trump will not release his tax returns. Send them to:
In the runup to November's election, WikiLeaks shared thousands of documents taken from the hacked, personal email of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. The emails included the transcripts of speeches made by Clinton to Goldman Sachs. Her ties to the financial giant had been frequently criticized by Democratic rival Bernie Sanders.
However, WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter, "Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts."
">January 22, 2017
Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts.— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks)January 22, 2017
Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts.— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks)
There is no rule barring Trump from releasing his tax returns while he is under audit. It is not clear whether the documents will be released.
