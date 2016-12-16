White House staff pranks President Obama with creepy snowmen

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. Official White House photographer Pete Souza and other staffers pranked Obama with some snowmen that were on display at The White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group

President Obama is preparing to leave the White House after eight years in office, and while he still has tons of important work to do on any given day, his staff has apparently decided to lighten the mood this holiday season by playing a small prank on him.

Esquire reported that, according to Pete Souza, Chief Official White House photographer, there have been several snowmen on display in the Rose Garden recently, and someone had the idea to move them closer and closer to the Oval Office until the president finally noticed them.

"We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed," Souza said on Instagram. "Then we realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift. But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff--I won't say who--moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval."

Maybe they’ll have more jokes for him before he leaves office.

Even the leader of the free world can’t escape practical jokes, it seems.