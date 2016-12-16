White House staff pranks President Obama with creepy snowmen

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
President Obama is preparing to leave the White House after eight years in office, and while he still has tons of important work to do on any given day, his staff has apparently decided to lighten the mood this holiday season by playing a small prank on him.
Esquire reported that, according to Pete Souza, Chief Official White House photographer, there have been several snowmen on display in the Rose Garden recently, and someone had the idea to move them closer and closer to the Oval Office until the president finally noticed them.
"We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed," Souza said on Instagram. "Then we realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift. But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff--I won't say who--moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval."
Maybe they’ll have more jokes for him before he leaves office.
Even the leader of the free world can’t escape practical jokes, it seems.
Sometimes you gotta have fun. For the past three weeks, there have been four snowmen on display in the Rose Garden (see photo in earlier post). We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed. Then we realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift. But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff--I won't say who--moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval. This photo was taken this afternoon as the President signed end-of-the-year bills.
A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on
Another snowman from yesterday. Yes he enjoyed the prank. See previous post for the backstory.
A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on
