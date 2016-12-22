By Cox Media Group

Courtesy of Rare.us

Hours after wishing a happy New Year to “my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do,” President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming press secretary Sean Spicer said Americans should expect more and more from the Twitter account.

He made the statement during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” that aired Sunday morning. Spicer said that when Trump tweets, “he gets results.” He did not comment further on the results and did not name any specifically.

Trump has used his Twitter account to attack individual journalists as “incompetent” and “dishonest,” praise Russian President Vladimir Putin and re-tweet an account named for “White Genocide.” (Most of these are from 2016 alone.)

Spicer claimed Trump’s use of Twitter “freaks the mainstream media out, that he has this following of over 45-plus million people [sic]” and that Trump “no longer has to funnel his message through the mainstream media” to be heard.