White House correspondents' dinner kaput?

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Steve Berg
The AFP reports that the ongoing turmoil between many media outlets and the Trump administration might spell the end of the long-standing tradition of the White House correspondents' dinner.
The event has historically been a lighthearted affair, usually featuring a famous comedian who roasts the current administration and where the president also tells jokes and takes comical jabs at a variety of targets.
But some editors and news officials are saying reporters and media groups should boycott the event.
And even though the White House says the event is on President Trump's calendar, AFP reports there is some doubt about whether or not he will attend as well.
The event dates back to 1921.
But one journalism professor at Northeastern University thinks the event should have ended long ago, because the public already views the press corps as "well-heeled insiders" who are more concerned about access that holding public officials to account.
