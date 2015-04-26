White House correspondents' dinner kaput?

President Barack Obama, left, looks on as comedian Cecily Strong delivers remarks during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2015, in Washington.

FILE - This May 18, 2016 file photo shows Samantha Bee at the Turner Network 2016 Upfronts in New York. Bee is throwing a counter-party to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner this spring. Scheduled for the same night as the real dinner, Bee said Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, she’ll welcome journalists and “non-irritating celebrities to the first annual Not the White House Correspondents Dinner. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Steve Berg

The AFP reports that the ongoing turmoil between many media outlets and the Trump administration might spell the end of the long-standing tradition of the White House correspondents' dinner.

The event has historically been a lighthearted affair, usually featuring a famous comedian who roasts the current administration and where the president also tells jokes and takes comical jabs at a variety of targets.

But some editors and news officials are saying reporters and media groups should boycott the event.

And even though the White House says the event is on President Trump's calendar, AFP reports there is some doubt about whether or not he will attend as well.

The event dates back to 1921.

But one journalism professor at Northeastern University thinks the event should have ended long ago, because the public already views the press corps as "well-heeled insiders" who are more concerned about access that holding public officials to account.

