This is what people were Googling in 2016

FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a fan maneuvers his smartphone as he plays "Pokemon Go" in Hong Kong. "Pokemon Go" is among Google's most-trending searches of 2016. The search engine giant released its year end trending searches list on Dec. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Musician David Bowie (pictured in 2003) who died in January, ranked in the top 10 of Google's global searches for 2016. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

By Steve Berg

The Digital Journal website has the top Google searches for 2016.

And you might be surprised, the site says Trump and the election and Clinton are pretty far down the list in the U.S., in the 8, 9, and 10 spots respectively.

The top 3 search terms on the list were Powerball, Prince, and Hurricane Matthew, in that order.

In fact, the world as a whole seems more interested in Donald Trump.

When you factor in the rest of the world's population, Donald Trump was number 3 on the search list.

Clinton didn't even make the top 10.

