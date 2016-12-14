This is what people were Googling in 2016

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Steve Berg
The Digital Journal website has the top Google searches for 2016.
And you might be surprised, the site says Trump and the election and Clinton are pretty far down the list in the U.S., in the 8, 9, and 10 spots respectively.
The top 3 search terms on the list were Powerball, Prince, and Hurricane Matthew, in that order.
In fact, the world as a whole seems more interested in Donald Trump.
When you factor in the rest of the world's population, Donald Trump was number 3 on the search list.
Clinton didn't even make the top 10.
Click here for a link to the full list from Digital Journal.
