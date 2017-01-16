Watch: Massive gator spotted at nature reserve

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:32 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Cox Media Group
POLK COUNTY, Fla. —
The police department in Lakeland, Florida, posted a video to Facebook Monday morning showing a giant gator taking a stroll at a nature reserve.
As a group of people spot the gator, you can see the massive reptile crossing a grass pathway before it walks back into a bunch of bushes.
The Lakeland Police Department said in their Facebook post that the gator was filmed by resident Kim Joiner at the Circle B Bar Reserve, a wildlife sanctuary located near Lakeland in Polk County.
The video has already received more than 13,000 views on Facebook and more than 400 shares. Some users questioned if the video is real due to the gator's massive size.
Who Says Dinosaurs Are Extinct?Check out this amazing creature caught during an afternoon stroll by Kim Joiner at Circle B Bar Reserve yesterday.Posted by LakelandPD on Monday, January 16, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}